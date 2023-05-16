Türkiye will go for a run-off election on May 28, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 49.5 percent of the votes – just short of the 50.1 percent threshold to declare victory – and his main opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu secured only 44.89 percent of the vote share on Sunday’s vote.

For political analysts, the country’s holding of run-off polls is a testament to its commitment to upholding democracy.

"The big majority of Turks’ participation in the elections proved the deep rooted tradition of democracy in Türkiye," Dr Ozden Zeynep Oktav, Professor at Department of International Relations at Istanbul Medeniyet University tells TRT World.

In total more than 30 political parties and 150 independent parliamentary candidates competed on Sunday.

Omer Celik, the AK Party spokesperson described what holding elections means for Türkiye, noting "the greatest wealth of this country is that the citizens decide who will govern and lead this country."

High voter turnout

In total 64.1 million people were registered to vote with around 5 million first time voters and around 1.7 million from the country's diaspora were registered to vote from overseas.

In the country itself, close to 192,000 ballot boxes were in operation as voting closed around 5 pm.

According to US Ambassador (ret.) Matthew Bryza, Türkiye's high voter turnout (89%) in yesterday's elections "is a really great development for democracy in Türkiye and numbers like that of voters is the envy of the United States where a good election turnout - a high election turnout is considered to be maybe 65%."

Noting the high voter turnout, Bryza, also a former White House and Senior State Department official, suggests it "shows how important democracy is to the citizens in Türkiye."

Opinion polls and anti-Erdogan news proven dead wrong

Some opinion polls had forecast a Kilicdaroglu win while Bryza underscores how "notoriously inaccurate" they can be, drawing comparison to the US' Presidential election in 2020 that was "terribly inaccurate" and the 2016 election.

"So I'm not at all surprised that the [opinion] polls turned out to be inaccurate in this Turkish election which had put Kemal Kilicdaroglu ahead of President Erdogan. I don't think there's anything sinister in that - I think it's just a common occurrence that public opinion polling in many countries including the United States in recent years has been inaccurate," says Bryza.