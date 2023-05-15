Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that regardless of the result, the winner of Türkiye's landmark elections was "Turkish democracy and the Turkish nation."

“We respect the nation's will manifested through ballot box," Erdogan said on Twitter on Monday, following the May 14 elections.

He said he believes his alliance will emerge victorious from the May 28 runoff election by attracting more votes, adding: “hopefully, we'll achieve a historical success.”

By giving the People's Alliance a majority in the Turkish parliament in Sunday's elections, Turkish people affirmed the “trust and belief in us and our alliance,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, the head of the nation’s election authority said Türkiye will hold a second-round runoff on May 28 to elect the president after no candidate won an outright majority in Sunday's poll.