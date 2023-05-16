An 18-year-old gunman shot three people to death and wounded six others, including two police officers, in a northwest New Mexico town before police shot him dead outside a church a short time later, police have said.

The late-morning shooting spree on Monday unfolded in a residential area of Farmington, New Mexico.

Police responded "to find a chaotic scene where a male subject was actively firing upon individuals in that neighbourhood," Baric Crum, deputy chief of operations for the Farmington Police Department, said in a news briefing hours later.

Three civilians were killed, and six other people were wounded, including two officers struck in an exchange of gunfire with the suspect before he was fatally shot by police, according to Farmington police spokesperson Shanice Gonzales.

She told Reuters by telephone that the suspect had stalked about a quarter of a mile on foot firing on bystanders seemingly at random before the rampage came to an end outside the church where he was confronted by law enforcement.

Acted alone

No motive was readily apparent. "We are still trying to determine why he was in this neighbourhood," Crum told reporters.

The gunman, identified only as an 18-year-old, was believed to have acted alone, police said.

No information was provided about any of the dead. Some of the incident was captured in video footage posted to the social media platform TikTok and confirmed as authentic by Gonzales.

It shows a man dressed in black pacing around a driveway outside the First Church of Christ Scientist, carrying what appears to be a handgun, before he is later seen being shot dead by police in front of the building.