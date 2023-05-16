The European Union (EU) should crack down on India reselling Russian oil into Europe as refined fuels including diesel, the EU's high representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said in an interview with the Financial Times.

India has in the past year emerged as a top buyer of Russian oil, which has been rejected by Western nations amid sanctions against Russia for its offensive in Ukraine in February 2022.

Access to cheap Russian crude has boosted output and profits at Indian refineries, enabling them to export refined products competitively to Europe and take bigger market share.

"If diesel or gasoline is entering Europe ... coming from India and being produced with Russian oil, that is certainly a circumvention of sanctions and member states have to take measures," the bloc's chief diplomat said.

"That India buys Russian oil, it's normal ... But if they use that in order to be a centre where Russian oil is being refined and by-products are being sold to us ... we have to act," Borrell said.