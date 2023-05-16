A study being conducted by the University of Vienna among Muslim students in Austria has drawn criticism from Muslim associations, according to a report in the Kurier.

The study, titled “Effects of Islamic Religious Education in Austria,” is surveying 2,000 Muslim students, but Muslim Youth Austria (MJO) is highly critical of its “racist nature,” claiming that the study has a tendentious structure that seems to have pre-fabricated results.

The young people involved would report a "feeling of unease and incomprehension" about the fact that only Muslim students had to take part in the survey, a statement from the MJO told the Austrian news agency APA.

MJO said that the young people were removed from regular classes and subjected to external supervision, including having to answer questions such as “It's disgusting when homosexuals kiss,” and to decide who would go to hell.

"The sight of disabled people bothers me" is another statement to be evaluated. Another one is "When women wear miniskirts or revealing clothing in public, they signal sexual willingness."