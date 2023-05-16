WORLD
3 MIN READ
Japan, China inaugurate military hotline with first call between ministers
Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada held a 20-minute call with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu on a new military hotline set up to communicate security concerns.
The hotline, launched on 31 March, is expected to prevent conflicts in East China Sea. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
May 16, 2023

Following years of negotiation, Japan and China have used a new military hotline for the first time to set up the communication channel, their defence ministers said.

Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada held a 20-minute call with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu, Tokyo's ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Hamada mentioned the existence of security concerns between Japan and China, such as the situation in the East China Sea," it said.

He stated that it is necessary to have candid communication, especially when there are concerns regarding Japan-China relations.

Beijing confirmed the call, saying the air and maritime hotline would "contribute to further maintaining regional peace and stability".

Fraught ties

A territorial dispute over islets in the area known as the Senkaku by Tokyo and the Diaoyu by Beijing has long fuelled tensions between the countries.

Japan, wary of its neighbour's growing military power, has publicly protested the presence of Chinese vessels around the disputed islets and in other regions, including near Okinawa.

As the world's second and third largest economies, China and Japan are key trading partners, and last year marked 50 years of diplomatic relations.

But ties between them are often fraught, and soured in December when Japan announced a security overhaul including more defence spending, calling China its "greatest strategic challenge ever".

Nonetheless, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recently said he wants "constructive and stable" ties with China.

Kishida met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a summit last year, and Japan's foreign minister visited Beijing last month, which happened to be the first trip since December 2019.

Following the bilateral meetings, the hotline, launched on March 31, had been mooted by both sides for over a decade to avoid unexpected clashes in the East China Sea.

SOURCE:AFP
