Following years of negotiation, Japan and China have used a new military hotline for the first time to set up the communication channel, their defence ministers said.

Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada held a 20-minute call with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu, Tokyo's ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Hamada mentioned the existence of security concerns between Japan and China, such as the situation in the East China Sea," it said.

He stated that it is necessary to have candid communication, especially when there are concerns regarding Japan-China relations.

Beijing confirmed the call, saying the air and maritime hotline would "contribute to further maintaining regional peace and stability".

Related Japan: Russia and China increasing military cooperation

Fraught ties

A territorial dispute over islets in the area known as the Senkaku by Tokyo and the Diaoyu by Beijing has long fuelled tensions between the countries.