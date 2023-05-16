As Türkiye heads to an election runoff on May 28, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his People’s Alliance has started preparing for the much-anticipated vote.

"The will manifested in the ballot box is sacred," Erdogan said on Tuesday during his first joint live broadcast, with broadcasters CNN Turk and Kanal D, after last Sunday's presidential and parliamentary elections.

"As the alliance, we immediately started preparing for May 28. I had my meetings with all the (party) leaders today," he added.

Millions of voters went to the polls on Sunday to elect the country's president and members of its 600-seat parliament.

Erdogan's People's Alliance won a majority in parliament with 49.46 percent of the votes, securing 322 seats, while the Nation's Alliance won 35.02 percent, securing 213 seats.

Meanwhile, the presidential race is headed to a second round on May 28 after no candidate won an outright majority in the first round, although Erdogan was ahead with 49.50 percent of the vote.

Erdogan will face Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, in the runoff vote. Kilicdaroglu, secured 44.89 percent of the vote.

During his live broadcast on Tuesday, Erdogan also hailed the high voter turnout, which was at 88.92 percent in Türkiye and 53.20 percent among Turkish voters abroad. He said he expects the same in the second round as well.

"I would like to thank my citizens for the record participation. We had a great democracy festival befitting Türkiye. It could be unique in the world. The turnout was around 90 percent," Erdogan said.

It is necessary to make good use of the next 12 days, he added.