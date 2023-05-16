TÜRKİYE
Türkiye elections: Women's representation in parliament at highest level
121 women have secured seats in 600-member parliament.
The youngest members of the new parliament are also two women. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
May 16, 2023

Women's representation in the Turkish parliament will be the highest level in history after Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

According to the unofficial results, 121 women secured seats in the 600-member parliament.

The female representation rate, which was 17.1% in the previous elections, rose to 20.1% this year.

The youngest member of the new parliament is also a woman. Zehranur Aydemir, 25, was elected as the Ankara deputy from AK Party.

Millions of Turkish voters went to polls on Sunday to elect the country’s next president and members of parliament.

The first round of voting ended with no candidate able to clear the required 50% threshold, but incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took the lead, said Ahmet Yener, head of the Supreme Election Council, citing unofficial results.

Voter turnout in Sunday’s elections was 88.92%, with turnout from Turkish citizens abroad at 52.69%, Yener said.

Erdogan's People’s Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second-round runoff on May 28.

SOURCE:AA
