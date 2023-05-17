Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Ukraine has thanked the United Nations and Türkiye after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a two-month extension of a deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative has been unblocked, (and) continues to be valid", Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Twitter, adding that Kiev was "grateful to our partners" for their efforts in "strengthening food security."

Earlier, Erdogan said Russia agreed to extend the deal to July 18, a day before it was set to expire.

Meanwhile, the Russian foreign ministry said "disparities" in the deal's implementation still need to be fixed.

1527 GMT — Ukraine tells China envoy it would not accept proposals ceding territory to Russia

Ukraine's foreign minister had told a top Chinese envoy at talks in Kiev that Ukraine would not accept any proposals to end the war with Russia that involved it losing territory or freezing the conflict.

Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs and former ambassador to Russia, visited Ukraine on May 16-17 and met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement.

1509 GMT — Russia moves to impose its own sports federations in occupied Ukraine regions

Russia's State Duma has approved the first reading of a bill that would put sports bodies in occupied regions of Ukraine under the jurisdiction of its own sporting federations.

The draft law would apply to the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia that Russia claimed as its own territory last year in a move rejected as illegal by most countries, but which it only partly occupies.

It is part of a pattern of actions by Russia to impose its laws, language, culture, currency and education system in territory seized from Ukraine since February.

1427 GMT — Hungary stalls new EU funds for Ukraine arms

Hungary is blocking the release of another $540 million from EU funds to pay for weapons for Ukraine over Kiev's blacklisting of one of its banks, Budapest said.

Foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said Budapest would hold up the disbursement until Ukraine removes Hungarian bank OTP from a blacklist of firms working in Russia.

1333 GMT — Ukraine reports new advances near eastern city of Bakhmut

Ukraine's military has said it made new advances in heavy fighting near the eastern city of Bakhmut, and that Russia was continuing to send in new units including paratroopers.

The remarks were the latest by Kiev in the past week to indicate that Russian forces have been pushed back in some areas around Bakhmut after months of combat.

"We are successfully conducting a defensive operation, counterattacking and during this day our units have penetrated up to 500 metres in some parts of the Bakhmut front," military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi told Ukrainian television.

1312 GMT — Britain, Germany say US must decide on jets for Ukraine

Any decision to send F16 fighter jets to Ukraine will fall on the White House, the UK and German defence ministers have said despite a jet "coalition" announced by Britain and the Netherlands this week.

"This is up to the White House to decide whether it wants to release that technology," British Defence Minister Ben Wallace said after talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin.

"It depends on the White House... to decide whether the F16 fighter planes can be delivered," Pistorius added.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte had agreed on the fighter jet club on the first day of a Council of Europe summit in Iceland this week.

1217 GMT — Ukraine joins NATO cyber-defence centre

Ukraine has joined NATO's cyber defence centre, the Tallinn-based body said, with Kiev calling the move "a step on the way" to NATO membership.

The Western defence alliance's Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) added that it had also welcomed Iceland, Ireland and Japan into the fold.

"We are particularly glad to see Ukraine here with us," Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur was quoted as saying in a CCDCOE statement.