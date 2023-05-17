WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brazil police questions ex-president Bolsonaro in vaccination forgery case
The former president denies involvement in the alleged plot.
Brazil police questions ex-president Bolsonaro in vaccination forgery case
Police says there is evidence Bolsonaro was "fully aware" of the fraudulent entries in the health ministry's electronic vaccination records system. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 17, 2023

Former Brazilian president Jair Boslonaro has spoken to police for several hours as part of an investigation into the alleged forgery of Covid-19 vaccination certificates for himself and his inner circle.

Bolsonaro, whose house was raided as part of the same investigation earlier this month, arrived at the federal police headquarters in Brasilia around 1:40 PM (1640 GMT) in a car with tinted windows, and left four hours later without speaking to the press, an AFP news agency's photographer said on Tuesday.

In his "approximately three hours" of testimony to police, the far-right, vaccine-skeptical former president denied involvement in the alleged plot, Bolsonaro advisor Fabio Wajngarten said on Twitter.

RelatedBolsonaro lands back in Brazil three months after election defeat
RECOMMENDED

Bolsonaro "answered all the questions", according to Wajngarten, and "reiterated that he had never been vaccinated, that he was unaware of any and all initiatives for eventual forgery, insertion, or adulteration in his vaccination card as well as that of his daughter".

Federal police say they uncovered a scheme in which a top Bolsonaro aide, army colonel Mauro Cid, allegedly tapped a network of contacts in the health system and government to obtain fraudulent vaccination certificates for Bolsonaro, the president's daughter, himself, his wife and daughters, and two other presidential aides.

Police have said there was evidence Bolsonaro was "fully aware" of the fraudulent entries in the health ministry's electronic vaccination records system, which they said aimed to enable his anti-vaccine inner circle to dodge international travel requirements and other pandemic restrictions.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Japan votes in elections as Premier Takaichi seeks fresh mandate
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Coordinated attacks: Illegal Israeli settlers beat, injure Palestinians across occupied West Bank
Turkish first lady and Jordan’s queen reaffirm bonds in Istanbul
3rd Türkiye–China business conference held in Istanbul to boost trade
Back-to-back storms hit Spain’s Andalusia as government seeks emergency funds
Iraq receives 2,250 Daesh detainees from Syria
Syria and Saudi Arabia seal mega agreements in Damascus
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Istanbul
Spain unveils five measures to curb social media abuses, protect minors
Wave of attacks leaves 30 dead in Nigeria’s Benue state
US states court Turkish investors with pitch on low-cost energy, industry access
Iran and US will hold new round of nuclear talks 'soon' — Araghchi
US wants Ukraine-Russia war to end by June, Zelenskyy says
Wars are fought through narratives and digital world, Türkiye's communication chief