A Chinese fishing vessel has capsized in the central Indian Ocean, state media reported, with its crew of 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesian and five Filipino sailors missing.

"So far, no missing persons have been found," state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday, adding President Xi Jinping had ordered a search and rescue operation.

The vessel, owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co, capsized at about 3 AM Beijing time on Tuesday (1900 GMT Monday), CCTV said.