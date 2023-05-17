WORLD
39 missing after Chinese fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean
President Xi Jinping orders search and rescue operation, with rescue teams from several other countries also taking part.
China has deployed two vessels to assist in the operation.   / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
May 17, 2023

A Chinese fishing vessel has capsized in the central Indian Ocean, state media reported, with its crew of 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesian and five Filipino sailors missing.

"So far, no missing persons have been found," state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday, adding President Xi Jinping had ordered a search and rescue operation.

The vessel, owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co, capsized at about 3 AM Beijing time on Tuesday (1900 GMT Monday), CCTV said.

Search and rescue teams from Australia and several other countries have arrived on the scene and China has deployed two vessels to assist in the operation, the broadcaster reported.

Over the past two decades, China has built the world's largest deep-water fishing fleet.

SOURCE:AFP
