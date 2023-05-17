The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has released a video calling on Russian military and intelligence officers, diplomats and scientists to spy for Washington.

The video, published on the CIA's official YouTube channel on Monday and featuring a male voiceover, subtitles and a description in Russian, shows a man and a woman who choose to start working for the CIA.

"The CIA wants to know the truth about Russia, and we are looking for reliable people who know and can tell us this truth. Your information may be more valuable than you think," the voice says.

The text accompanying the video says that Russians can contact the CIA "securely" via the Tor browser. It provides a link for instructions on how to use Tor, a system for anonymous online communication.