A night curfew will take effect in Lesotho, as authorities hope that curtailing movement will help curb gun violence in the small southern African kingdom.

"A curfew is imposed on all persons throughout the Kingdom of Lesotho with effect from today," read a government gazette published.

Locals will not be allowed out between 10:00 pm (2000 GMT) and 04:00 am, according to the document signed by police commissioner Holomo Molibeli.

The curfew is to remain in place until further notice, Molibeli said. Those failing to comply face a fine or up to two years in jail.

Police Minister Lebona Lephema said the move was aimed at tackling gun violence across the country.