Standing on the frigid coast of Lake Superior, thawing ice glistening in the northern Minnesota sun, Christina Welch recalls what made her trade the temperate vineyards of northern California for the notoriously chilly city of Duluth.

In 2017, a wildfire got dangerously close to her neighbourhood in Sonoma County. Then, two years later, while she was on a visit to Duluth on the advice of a colleague, another fire forced her parents to evacuate their home.

That "was the straw that broke the camel's back," Welch, 40, told AFP. Duluth, in the far northern reaches of the United States, is known for bitterly cold and snowy winters fueled by powerful winds blowing off Lake Superior.

But despite its tough environment, this Midwestern city of 86,000 is starting to make a name for itself as a refuge of sorts - for those fleeing the effects of climate change.

Wildfires, which scientists say have been made more frequent and powerful by climate change, also persuaded John Jenkins to ditch California's beaches for Duluth's icy shores.

"The air smells cleaner. The water is some of the best water in the world. It's just very clean, it's pristine, it's beautiful," 38-year-old Jenkins said, speaking to AFP from the restaurant he bought and renovated.

Even on winter days that drop below -20 degrees Fahrenheit (-29 degrees Celsius), Welch and Jenkins don't regret their decisions.

And Jenkins' family has only grown. Since moving here with his wife, he has had two kids, and several family members have come to join them.

Around the world, climate change has already displaced thousands involuntarily. But Jenkins and Welch could be considered "climate migrants" as well.

They're part of a small but potentially growing group of people for whom climate change - along with traditional factors like quality of life, job opportunities and housing prices - are influencing where they settle down.