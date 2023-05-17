Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has secured an extension to his protective bail until May 31, as an official announced people involved in violent protests over his arrest would be tried in military courts.

The court extended the bail, which had been due to expire on Wednesday, because the prosecutor requested more time to produce details of the case against him, Khan's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said on Wednesday.

Khan had been bailed by the Islamabad High Court last Friday following his May 9 arrest, which sparked violent protests across the country that reportedly killed at least eight people.

The arrest of the former prime minister, who was ousted in a parliamentary confidence vote in April last year, has sparked nationwide turmoil in the South Asian nation of 220 million.

Demanding an impartial inquiry