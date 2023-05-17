WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands of Palestinians left homeless after Israeli strikes on Gaza
At least 33 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes on besieged Gaza last week, according to health ministry.
Thousands of Palestinians left homeless after Israeli strikes on Gaza
Foreigners in Gaza leaving the city with the buses allocated for them, due to the Israeli attacks, in Gaza City, Gaza on May 13, 2023. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
May 17, 2023

A recent Israeli air offensive on besieged Gaza has left 2,516 Palestinians homeless, Palestinian authorities said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Social Development in Gaza said 180 children were among those who lost their residence.

The ministry appealed to Arab, Islamic and international organisations to provide aid to families affected by the Israeli onslaught on Gaza.

Israel mounted five days of air strikes on besieged Gaza last week during which at least 33 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured, according to the Health Ministry.

Palestinian groups retaliated with rocket fire into Israel, which killed at least two Israelis.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedCeasefire between Israel and Palestinian group in Gaza appears to hold

The Israeli army said its offensive was in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian territory following the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in an Israeli prison earlier this month.

The violence came to a halt on May 13 under an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

On Sunday, the Hamas-run Government Media Office said that 2,041 housing units were damaged in the Israeli offensive on besieged Gaza.

RelatedEgypt-brokered ceasefire deal reached with Israel, says Islamic Jihad
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'