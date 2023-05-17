A recent Israeli air offensive on besieged Gaza has left 2,516 Palestinians homeless, Palestinian authorities said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Social Development in Gaza said 180 children were among those who lost their residence.

The ministry appealed to Arab, Islamic and international organisations to provide aid to families affected by the Israeli onslaught on Gaza.

Israel mounted five days of air strikes on besieged Gaza last week during which at least 33 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured, according to the Health Ministry.

Palestinian groups retaliated with rocket fire into Israel, which killed at least two Israelis.