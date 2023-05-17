For three days – May 15 to 17 – a group known as the ‘National Conservatives’ is hosting a rare conference in London to discuss areas of politics, education, activism and family values and traditions.

The group – shortened to NatCon – is not a household name in the UK or the US, where it has its roots in a rightwing think tank, the Edmund Burke Foundation.

Since 2016, the group has been holding get-togethers at a rotating list of international venues.

In London, senior right-wing figures and populist right-leaning MPs from the Conservative Party – such as Suella Braverman, Miriam Cates, Micheal Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg – flocked to the event to advocate a low-tax, low-regulation model of government and openly discuss post-Brexit, family-oriented conservatism.

Miriam Cates says this national conservatism was born out of the 2016 Brexit referendum and Tory 2019 election victory, stressing that it prioritises the interests and values of the British public rather than the intelligentsia, the globalised elite.

There has been debate concerning certain Conservatives’ support of national conservatism. Opponents claim the movement promotes division and has far-right tendencies. Concerns have been expressed regarding the possible erosion of liberal democratic values and the consolidation of exclusionary policies.

The NatCon conference has also attracted internationally renowned conservative figures. JD Vance, a senator from Ohio endorsed by Donald Trump, and Rod Dreher, a writer and outspoken supporter of Hungary's President Viktor Orban, are prominent speakers at the event.