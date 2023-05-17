Turkish security sources have detailed to TRT World the operations of a covert operative, Sami Allus (also known as Shadi Turk), who not only served as a spy for Western intelligence agencies but also played a pivotal role in orchestrating a propaganda campaign.

The spy has admitted to being involved in the disinformation and deception campaign, and Turkish officials have said he is banned from entering the country.

Allus, originally hailing from Syria, arrived in Türkiye in 2009 under the pretense of pursuing an education in architecture.

Following his entry into the country Allus would go on to infiltrate Syrian communities and serve the interests of Western intelligence agencies, using the cover of a "journalist" to mingle among and spy on Syrians.

Turkish officials revealed that Allus worked tirelessly to fabricate and disseminate provocative news targeting both Syrians in Türkiye and the situation in war-torn Syria itself.

Under the careful guidance and grooming of Western spy agencies, Allus operated as a puppet master, manipulating media narratives to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Türkiye towards Syrian refugees.

He acted as a mercenary, blurring the lines between his espionage activities and journalism.