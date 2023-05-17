The James Webb Space Telescope has made the first discovery of water located in the solar system’s main asteroid belt, which scientists believe may be the source of the Earth’s oceans.

The discovery could give scientists insight into how the world's oceans were formed, US space agency NASA said in a statement to media outlets on Wednesday.

Astronomers using the $10 billion Webb telescope's near-infrared spectrograph instrument have confirmed that water vapor is present around Comet 238P/Read, which orbits between the gas giant Jupiter and our neighbour Mars.

The discovery confirms the view that icy water can be preserved in the hotter asteroid belt orbiting Jupiter, NASA said, and form the source of water on Earth through asteroids that fell to Earth during the early stages of its formation billions of years ago, long before there were any humans.

Source of water on Earth

Water near a star is in gaseous form and may have separated from Earth-like, rocky planets in formation, indicating that some astronomers think that comets are the source of water on Earth, according to research published in the prestigious journal Nature.

"As far as we know, it is still a mystery how the water on our Earth, the only planet in the universe that contains life, got here," said Stefanie Milam, a scientist working at the Webb Planetary Science Project.