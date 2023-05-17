CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Several dead, thousands displaced after heavy rains flood northern Italy
Exceptional rains in a drought-struck region of northern Italy swelled rivers over their banks, killing at least eight people, forcing evacuation of thousands and cancelling of the Grand Prix.
Several dead, thousands displaced after heavy rains flood northern Italy
Cars were submerged and in areas where the water had receded, the streets were filled with thick mud and debris. / Others
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
May 17, 2023

At least eight people have been killed and thousands of others displaced after torrential rains poured over the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna, local authorities said.

The heavy rains caused some 21 rivers to overflow, flooding streets and homes and causing severe disruptions to train traffic, authorities said on Wednesday.

At least 5,000 people have been evacuated from the area, Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci said.

The total number of towns hit by the floods are 36, while 48 towns and villages suffered landslides.

Authorities are warning residents in the areas affected that the downpour could continue for another 12 hours.

"The emergency isn't over at all ... the rescue operations are complex and could put the rescuers in danger," Titti Postiglione, deputy head of Italy's Civil Protection Agency, told national broadcaster RAI.

Meanwhile, this weekend’s Imola Formula 1 race, which was scheduled to take place near the worst-hit areas, has been called off.

RECOMMENDED

“The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel,” said the Formula 1 organisers in a statement.

“It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time,” the statement added.

Two weeks ago, similar weather conditions caused at least two deaths and severe damage in the same region.

Musumeci said the government was closely following the situation and has already earmarked about $10.8 million (10 million euros) for rescue efforts.

Italy has been suffering from prolonged periods of drought in recent years, but experts say other extreme weather events, like storms and floods, are also becoming more frequent due to climate change.

Prolonged drought makes soil less absorbent of rain than usual, increasing the likelihood and severity of floods.

RelatedSeveral killed as violent storms, heavy rain lash central Italy
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'