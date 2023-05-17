Several world leaders have conveyed their congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over election results, the Communications Directorate said.

According to the Turkish Communications Directorate on Wednesday, among the leaders who congratulated Erdogan included Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Nechirvan Barzani, the leader of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

They wished Erdogan success in the runoff vote.