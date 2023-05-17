TÜRKİYE
Several world leaders congratulate Türkiye's Erdogan over election results
World leaders from Qatar, UAE, Hungary and Malaysia congratulate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over election results, wishing him success in the runoff on May 28.
President and AK Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a balcony speech at the AK Party Headquarters. / Photo: AA / AA
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
May 17, 2023

Several world leaders have conveyed their congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over election results, the Communications Directorate said.

According to the Turkish Communications Directorate on Wednesday, among the leaders who congratulated Erdogan included Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Nechirvan Barzani, the leader of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

They wished Erdogan success in the runoff vote.

Millions of voters cast their votes on May 14 to elect the country's president and members of its 600-seat parliament.

Erdogan's People's Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second-round runoff on May 28, though Erdogan took the lead in round one.

Erdogan and his closest competitor Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation's Alliance, will face off in round two.

SOURCE:AA
