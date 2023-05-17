WORLD
2 MIN READ
US says it's working to normalise ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel
"We'd like to see normalisation between Saudi Arabia and Israel, we think it's hugely important, and we're working with Israel to obtain that," says US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides.
US says it's working to normalise ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel
Saudi Arabia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel and opposes normalisation until Tel Aviv ends the decades-long occupation of the Palestinian territories. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
May 17, 2023

US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides said the US administration is exerting efforts to normalise relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

In an interview to the Israeli i24 News channel, Nides said the Biden administration is working to expand the Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab countries.

In September 2020, the US-brokered what became to be known as the Abraham Accords, which paved the way for Israel to establish ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

"I work every day with Bahrainis, Moroccans, Emiratis, Egyptians and Jordanians about the improvement of relationships with Israel," Nides said.

"We'd like to see normalisation between Saudi Arabia and Israel, we think it's hugely important, and we're working with Israel to obtain that," he added.

There was no comment from the Saudi authorities on the US diplomat's remarks.

RelatedSaudi Arabia opens airspace to all flights, including Israeli carriers
RECOMMENDED

Abraham Accords

On Monday, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a pro-Israeli US-based think tank, said a recent opinion poll showed that only 40 percent of Saudis back relations with Israel.

The institute added that only 20 percent of Saudis see the Abraham Accords as having "positive results for the Middle East".

Saudi Arabia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel and opposes normalisation until Tel Aviv ends the decades-long occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Egypt and Jordan were the first Arab countries to establish diplomatic ties with Israel, in 1979 and 1994, respectively.

In 2020, four more countries followed suit, including Morocco, the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan after the announcement of the so-called Abraham Accords.

RelatedCrown prince: Israel could be Saudi Arabia's potential ally
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'