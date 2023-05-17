US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides said the US administration is exerting efforts to normalise relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

In an interview to the Israeli i24 News channel, Nides said the Biden administration is working to expand the Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab countries.

In September 2020, the US-brokered what became to be known as the Abraham Accords, which paved the way for Israel to establish ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

"I work every day with Bahrainis, Moroccans, Emiratis, Egyptians and Jordanians about the improvement of relationships with Israel," Nides said.

"We'd like to see normalisation between Saudi Arabia and Israel, we think it's hugely important, and we're working with Israel to obtain that," he added.

There was no comment from the Saudi authorities on the US diplomat's remarks.