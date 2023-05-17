Canada has called for foreign help to combat wildfires burning out of control and spreading across vast swathes of the western half of the country.

The fires that have devastated the oil-producing Alberta province have in recent days spread to neighbouring British Columbia and Saskatchewan as well as the Northwest Territories.

Some 2,500 firefighters from across Canada backed by 400 military personnel have been deployed across Alberta to try to tame the wildfires, which have already burned more than half a million hectares of forests and grasslands and destroyed many homes and businesses.

But the efforts aren't enough, officials said.

"It's still a very significant and dangerous situation in Alberta," federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told reporters in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Blair said the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center "is reaching out to foreign countries — the United States, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand... We're asking them to come and help us."

Smoke from the wildfires has blanketed western Canada, leading to warnings about poor air quality posing risks to health.

In Calgary, the sky had an orange hue to it as the smoke grew thicker throughout the day.

Hundreds of kilometres to the east, residents of Regina and Saskatoon in neighbouring Saskatchewan province said they woke up to a thick haze and a strong smell of smoke in the air.

'Unprecedented' crisis