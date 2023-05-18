Thursday, May 18, 2023

Russia has said its forces hit all targets in a series of strikes on Ukraine overnight, despite Kiev saying it downed all but one of 30 missiles.

"All assigned targets have been destroyed," the Russian defence ministry said Thursday, adding that its forces hit "a significant stock of weapons and ammunition of the Ukrainian armed forces."

Russia did not specify which targets had been hit, only saying it aimed at "large depots of foreign weapons and equipment as well as enemy reserves."

Ukraine said that Russian forces had launched 30 cruise missiles from land, sea and air, targeting several regions and killing one person in the southern port city of Odessa.

1409 GMT — Japan, United States to continue Russia sanctions and Ukraine support, Kishida says

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has agreed with US President Joe Biden to continue sanctions against Russia and support of Ukraine, Kishida told reporters as the two leaders met in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

Leaders of Japan and the United States met on Thursday ahead of a broader summit of the Group of Seven nations (G7) who gather in Hiroshima on May 19-21 to discuss a wide range of topics from climate change and food security to tightening sanctions on Russia.

"We are in unison about working closely with like-minded countries including the G7 members, and we agreed to continue strict sanctions against Russia as well strong support for Ukraine," Kishida told reporters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to join a G7 session on Sunday via a teleconference, according to Kishida. In addition to the United States and Japan the G7 comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Italy.

1131 GMT — Kremlin says it needs to see more progress after Black Sea grain deal renewal

The Kremlin has confirmed that Russia had renewed the Black Sea grain deal for two months after achieving some results in talks which had given it "certain hopes", but said more progress had to be made to advance its own interests.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension in a televised speech on Wednesday and it was later confirmed by Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations.

The United Nations and Türkiye brokered the agreement - which allows Ukraine to export grain from Black Sea ports - for an initial 120 days in July last year to help tackle a global food crisis that has been aggravated by Russia's attacks on Ukraine, something it calls "a special military operation."

0933 GMT — Chinese envoy meets Ukrainian president

China's Eurasian affairs envoy Li Hui held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Beijing said.

"The two sides exchanged views on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and China-Ukraine relations," a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Li, who was picked by Chinese President Xi Jinping last month as the special envoy on Ukraine, paid a two-day visit to Kiev that ended Wednesday.

The statement said Li also met with other senior Ukrainian officials, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

An earlier statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said Kuleba and Li discussed topical issues between Kiev and Beijing, both at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations.

0903 GMT — UK welcomes grain deal extension, accuses Russia for 'using food as weapon'

The British foreign secretary welcomed the extension of the Black Sea Grain Deal, calling on Russia to commit to the deal's “full implementation.”

"The continuation of the BSGI (Black Sea Grain Deal) is a positive step but Russia's false deadline destabilised the deal and slowed food reaching those most in need," James Cleverly said on Twitter.

He thanked Türkiye and the UN for their efforts on the deal extension.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the deal, which was set to expire on May 18, was extended for two months.

0818 GMT — Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

One person died and two were wounded by a Russian missile that got through and struck an industrial building in the southern region of Odessa, according to Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the region's military administration.

Loud explosions were heard in Kiev as the Kremlin’s forces targeted the capital for the ninth time this month in a clear escalation after weeks of lull and ahead of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive using newly supplied advanced Western weapons.

Ukraine also shot down two Russian exploding drones and two reconnaissance drones, according to authorities.

The bombardment across Ukraine included six Russian Kinzhal aero-ballistic hypersonic missiles — the most fired in a single attack in the war so far, according to Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

0824 GMT — Japan military hospital to treat injured Ukrainian soldiers

Japan will treat two injured Ukrainian soldiers at a Tokyo hospital run by its military, the Defence Ministry said, Tokyo's latest support measure following Russia's attack against Ukraine.

The Self-Defence Force Central Hospital plans to admit them next month for rehabilitation treatment, the ministry said in a statement, without providing details about the nature of the soldiers' injuries or if the hospital would receive more wounded troops from Ukraine in the future.

This was the first time the hospital has treated foreign soldiers, a senior member of Japan's ruling coalition said ahead of the official announcement.

The lawmaker, who declined to be named because the deal was not yet public, said related costs would likely be shouldered mostly by the Japanese side.

The development comes just before leaders from Group of Seven (G7) rich nations gather in Hiroshima for a summit meeting from May 19-21, where support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia are set to be high on the agenda.

0816 GMT — Sierra Leone leader urges end of Ukraine war for 'sake of humanity'

Sierra Leone's president expressed hope that a new African mediation mission would help end Russia's war in Ukraine which has hit the "poorest of the poor" around the world.

Speaking a month before the West African nation's presidential vote, Julius Maada Bio, who is seeking a second five-year term, said the war had wreaked havoc in his country and other places.

"We are all suffering as a result of the war in Ukraine... For the sake of humanity, for what is happening, let's end the war," he said in an interview in the capital Freetown. "I think even those who sympathise with Russia are in favour of stopping this war," he said.

The leaders of Egypt, the Republic of Congo, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda and Zambia will next month visit Moscow and Kiev to try and broker peace.

Africa, the world's poorest continent, has been hit hard by higher prices of food and basic goods as a result of the war's impact on supply chains.

0757 GMT — Ukraine says at least 6 killed, 16 injured in fresh Russian strikes in Kiev, other regions

At least six people were killed and 16 others were injured in Russian military strikes in various regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kiev.

“On May 17, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region — in Kostiantynivka. In addition, the body of a child killed during the occupation was exhumed in Tetyanivka,” Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a statement early Thursday.