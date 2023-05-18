Some 843,130 people have been internally displaced since the start of the conflict in Sudan, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

The IOM warned in a statement on Wednesday that 1.8 million more are expected to be internally displaced if the war persists.

It noted that there were 1.1 million refugees and 3.8 million internally displaced people in the country before the conflict.

While nearly 259,000 people have already escaped from Sudan to nearby countries, it said that over a million refugees and migrants impacted by the turmoil may move to neighbouring countries if the conflict continues.

According to the organisation, humanitarian aid is currently projected to be needed by over 25.7 million people both inside and outside Sudan.