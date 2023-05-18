Myanmar's military has imported at least $1 billion in arms and raw materials since it ousted a democratically-elected government in February 2021, according to a UN report.

Russia, China, Singapore, Thailand and India were major suppliers aiding the military, the report titled, 'The Billion Dollar Death Trade: International Arms Networks that Enable Human Rights Violations in Myanmar', by UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, said.

"Russia and China continue to be the main suppliers of advanced weapons systems to the Myanmar military, accounting for over $400 million and $260 million respectively since the coup, with much of the trade originating from state-owned entities," Andrews said in a statement.

"However, arms dealers operating out of Singapore are critical to the continued operation of the Myanmar military's deadly weapons factories (commonly referred to as KaPaSa)."

Related Deaths from Myanmar military government's air strike surpass 170

The report revealed that $254 million in supplies have been shipped from dozens of entities in Singapore to the Myanmar military between February 2021 and December 2022, and Singaporean banks have been used by arms dealers.