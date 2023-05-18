Türkiye has “strongly” supported a statement by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Foreign Ministry on the anchoring of the United States missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke at a Greek Cypriot port.

“As we have repeatedly emphasized together with the TRNC, the steps taken in the region by the US which disrupt the balance at the expense of the Turkish Cypriot side damage that country’s long-standing neutral position as regards the Island," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry urged the US to reconsider these policies, which "pose an obstacle to a just, sustainable and lasting settlement of the Cyprus issue”.

The statement reiterated Türkiye's determination, as a guarantor state on the island, to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots under all circumstances and conditions.

