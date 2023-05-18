Heavy air strikes have pounded southern areas of Sudan's capital as clashes flared near a military camp, witnesses said, in fighting that has displaced nearly 1 million people and left residents of Khartoum struggling to survive.

Air strikes by the army targeting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were heard across several residential neighbourhoods on Thursday in southern Khartoum, including near the Taiba camp, while a police reserve force aligned with the army battled the RSF on the ground, the witnesses said.

The army has mainly used air power and heavy artillery as it tries to drive back the RSF, which spread out across large areas of Khartoum and its adjoining cities of Bahri and Omdurman across the Nile after fighting erupted on April 15.

"The bombardment and the clashes don't stop and there's no way to flee from our homes. All our money is gone," said Salah el Din Othman, a 35-year-old resident of Khartoum.

"Even if we leave our houses again we're afraid that gangs will loot everything in the house … we are living a nightmare of fear and poverty."

Violence has also flared in Darfur in western Sudan and in North Kordofan State, and other parts of the country, but the power struggle has been focused on the capital.

Both army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemetti, are thought to have remained in Khartoum throughout the fighting.

On Wednesday, the army released a video showing Burhan dressed in army fatigues greeting troops at what appeared to be the army headquarters in central Khartoum.

Related Residents express fear as fighting escalates in Sudan's capital

Aid supplies looted