Azerbaijani deputies, who observed the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye, have said the elections were held democratically and transparently.

Some Azerbaijani deputies in the international observation delegations of the Organization of Turkic States and the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States said they believe that the runoff elections on May 28 will also be transparent and proper.

Ahliman Amiraslanov, the head of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, said they visited the election centres in Ankara.

"I can confidently say that the elections were transparent and democratic under the national legislation of the Republic of Türkiye and international election standards. I am sure that the runoff elections will be the same,” he said.

Cavansir Feyziyev, another deputy, said Türkiye ensured a “comfortable, safe, and peaceful” election environment.

Anti-Turkish propaganda accusing Türkiye of carrying out “human rights violations, restriction of freedom of thought, authoritarian rule” vanished with this election, he added.

Underlining that they witnessed a good dialogue among the representatives of different political parties, he said Turkish citizens have a high level of political maturity.

Sahin Ismayilov, another deputy, said they observed a high turnout, which is an indication of the Turkish people's belief in elections and democracy.