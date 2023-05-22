Nearly 56 million Turkish citizens voted in Türkiye’s presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday, and they will head to the polling booths again on May 28 for a run-off to choose the country’s president for the next five years.

Despite a run-off for the presidential election, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party and their People’s Alliance have secured a majority with 322 seats in the 600-member Turkish Parliament, according to unofficial results.

The parliamentary arithmetic underwent significant changes in

the May 14 elections

. Although there is a threshold of a seven percent vote-share for political parties to have representatives in the parliament,

Türkiye’s election alliances

enable parties to field their MP candidates on the same lists and make their way to the parliament even with a very small number of votes.

AK Party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Yesil Sol Party, and Iyi Party reached the necessary number of seats to form parliamentary groups.

However, Yeniden Refah Party, Huda Par, Demokratik Sol Party, Türkiye Change Party, and Türkiye Worker's Party have surpassed the electoral threshold within alliances and gained representation in the parliament.

As the final results are being tallied and finalised, let’s take a closer look at the outcome of the elections.

Erdogan maintains popularity and trust

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again proved his popularity, securing a winning level of support nationwide.

His party, the AK Party, also maintained its dominance by securing 267 seats, the highest number overall, continuing to hold a strong position in parliament as part of the People's Alliance alongside the Yeniden Refah Party and MHP.

The alliance also proved successful and obtained a majority in the parliament with 323 seats.

Meanwhile, the Nation’s Alliance, consisting of the CHP and the Iyi Party, received 35 percent of the votes to secure 212 parliamentary seats.

The Labour and Freedom Alliance, including the Yesil Sol Party and the Türkiye Worker's Party, received 10.5 percent of the votes and will have 65 seats.