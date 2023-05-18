WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan, Iran top leaders meet after 10 years, inaugurate border market
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met to enhance economic ties in the first interaction of its kind between the two countries since 2013.
Pakistan, Iran top leaders meet after 10 years, inaugurate border market
The meeting comes after Iran and Saudi Arabia, long-time rivals, restored ties earlier this year in a Chinese-brokered agreement. / Photo: AP / AP
May 18, 2023

The top leaders of Pakistan and Iran have inaugurated the first border market as relations warm between the two countries, officials said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi inaugurated on Thursday an electricity transmission line, which will provide some of Pakistan’s remote regions with Iranian electricity.

Located in the remote village of Pashin in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, the marketplace is the first of six to be constructed along the Pakistan-Iran border under a 2012 agreement signed by the two sides.

In a televised meeting, Sharif, sitting next to Raisi, assured him Pakistan would do its best to improve security along the Iranian border. He added that both sides agreed to enhance trade and economic ties, and extended an invitation to Raisi to visit the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

Iran-Pakistani relations have been contentious because of cross-border attacks by Pakistani militants along their shared border.

RECOMMENDED

Small separatist groups have been behind a long-running insurgency calling for Baluchistan’s independence from the central government in Islamabad.

This is the first visit of its kind since 2013, when the two nations signed an agreement allowing Pakistan to import Iranian gas despite American opposition. Tehran at the time said that “the West has no right to block the project.” The agreement could not be implemented because of US sanctions on Iran.

Pakistan has close ties with Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia, but has tried to maintain a relationship with the predominantly Shia Iran. Riyad and Tehran, long-time rivals, restored ties earlier this year in a Chinese-brokered agreement.

RelatedSeveral Pakistani soldiers killed by armed men at Iran border
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally