More than 3,000 people have been displaced in central Nigeria after 85 people were killed in clashes between herders and farmers.

The violence erupted on May 15, officials said on Thursday, with an initial death toll of 30, in several villages of Plateau State, an area which has struggled with ethnic and religious tensions for years.

The crisis is just one of the many security challenges facing President-elect Bola Tinubu, who takes the helm of Africa's most populous nation later this month.

It was unclear what triggered this week's attacks in Mangu district but tit-for-tat killings between herders and farmers often spiral into village raids by heavily armed gangs.

"Eighty-five bodies (were) recovered," the chairman of the local government council Daput Minister Daniel told AFP news agency.

Joseph Gwankat, a community leader from the local Mwaghavul Development Association, gave the same toll.

A search and rescue team "discovered 85 dead bodies," he told AFP.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said thousands of people were displaced and hundreds of houses destroyed as a result of the violence.

"We got a total number of 3,683 (people) displaced," Eugene Nyelong, regional coordinator at NEMA, told AFP, saying that emergency relief was on its way to those in need.

More than 720 houses were either partially or completely destroyed, he added.

The number of people injured was still unclear as of Thursday.

Gwankat, the community leader, said that 57 injured people were being treated in hospital while Nyelong from NEMA said an estimated 216 people had been injured in the attacks.

Suspects arrested

Police said that five people had been arrested in connection with the violence.