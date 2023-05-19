Australian police have confirmed that a "frail" 95-year-old grandmother is barely conscious days after being tasered by an officer as she slowly approached towards him on her walking frame while holding a steak knife.

"We are very concerned about what occurred the other day. And that's why we have the investigation," New South Wales state police assistant commissioner Peter Cotter said on Friday, alluding to a previously announced probe.

Claire Nolan, a "much-loved lady", was in critical condition following the confrontation at her nursing home on Wednesday, Cotter told media in Sydney.

"At the time she was tasered, she was approaching police but it's fair to say at a slow pace. She had a walking frame but she had a knife."

Officers were sent to Yallambee Lodge in southern New South Wales after being alerted by nursing home staff that a woman was "armed with a knife", police said in a statement.

Paramedics and police had urged Nolan to drop the serrated steak knife in a conversation lasting "a number of minutes" before she moved toward them, prompting one officer to fire his taser at her, Cotter said.

She then fell backwards and struck her head on the ground, according to police.