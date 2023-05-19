TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish diaspora to vote at foreign missions, customs gates in run-off vote
Voting will begin on May 20 at ballot boxes in 73 countries for run-off presidential election, and continue until May 24. Voting at customs gates will go on until May 28.
Turkish diaspora to vote at foreign missions, customs gates in run-off vote
Members of the Overseas District Election Board classify votes cast abroad by Turkish expats at ATO Congresium Hall in Ankara, Turkiye on May 12, 2023. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
May 19, 2023

Voting for the second round of Türkiye’s presidential election will begin on Saturday at the country's foreign missions and customs gates.

Ballot boxes will be set up at 167 points by Türkiye's 151 representatives in 73 countries for the election, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

Voting overseas will continue until May 24. Those who want to vote at the custom gates will be able to cast a ballot until May 28.

Once the process ends, the ballots will be brought to Türkiye by diplomatic couriers under high security.

Millions of voters went to the polls on May 14 to elect the country's president and members of its 600-seat parliament.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedMay 14 success must be crowned with greater victory in runoff: Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s People’s Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second round on May 28.

In the first round held on May 14, no candidate won an outright majority, although Erdogan was leading.

Erdogan will face Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the main opposition CHP and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, in the run-off vote.​​​​​​​

RelatedPKK supporters attack Turkish election observers in Netherlands
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'