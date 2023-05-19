Voting for the second round of Türkiye’s presidential election will begin on Saturday at the country's foreign missions and customs gates.

Ballot boxes will be set up at 167 points by Türkiye's 151 representatives in 73 countries for the election, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

Voting overseas will continue until May 24. Those who want to vote at the custom gates will be able to cast a ballot until May 28.

Once the process ends, the ballots will be brought to Türkiye by diplomatic couriers under high security.

Millions of voters went to the polls on May 14 to elect the country's president and members of its 600-seat parliament.