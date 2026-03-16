Iranian authorities have arrested 500 people on espionage charges since the start of attacks by the US and Israel, the country’s police chief said Sunday.

Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan said the detainees were arrested on suspicion of “spying for the enemy and hostile media,” according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Radan said 250 of those detained “provided intelligence to the London-based broadcaster Iran International, including information about targeted sites.”

The suspects were also linked to armed groups and attempted to disturb public order, he added, describing them as “spies” who leaked information “to the enemy and hostile media outlets.”