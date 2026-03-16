WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Iran has arrested 500 people on espionage charges since start of US-Israeli war: Official
Country’s police chief says detainees accused of spying for ‘enemy’ and providing intelligence to Iran International TV.
Iran has arrested 500 people on espionage charges since start of US-Israeli war: Official
The suspects were also linked to armed groups and attempted to disturb public order. / Reuters
17 hours ago

Iranian authorities have arrested 500 people on espionage charges since the start of attacks by the US and Israel, the country’s police chief said Sunday.

Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan said the detainees were arrested on suspicion of “spying for the enemy and hostile media,” according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Radan said 250 of those detained “provided intelligence to the London-based broadcaster Iran International, including information about targeted sites.”

The suspects were also linked to armed groups and attempted to disturb public order, he added, describing them as “spies” who leaked information “to the enemy and hostile media outlets.”

RECOMMENDED

The Iranian government designated Iran International TV as a “terrorist organisation in 2022,” accusing it of spreading misleading information about anti-government protests in the country and encouraging demonstrators to commit acts of violence, and announced the confiscation of the assets of its staff in Iran.

The arrests come as the US and Israel have continued a joint attack on Iran since Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting US military assets, resulting in casualties and damage to some civilian infrastructure and affecting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - Israel's shelling of fuel depots in Tehran 'violates international law': Iran
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran hits Gulf neighbours, tightens grip on oil shipping as energy crisis fears rise
Spanish actor Javier Bardem calls for peace, Palestinian freedom during Oscars speech
Israel's shelling of fuel depots in Tehran 'violates international law': Iran
Michael B. Jordan wins best actor, Jessie Buckley wins best actress at Oscars
Arab League slams Israel's closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan
Trump says NATO faces 'very bad future' if US allies don't help with war on Iran
Israeli security officials say war on Iran not progressing at expected pace
Israel may call up 450,000 reservists for potential ground invasion in Lebanon
Four Pakistani brothers killed in cross-border fire from Afghanistan
Bill for US war on Iran hits $12B: White House
Pakistan strikes Kandahar as cross-border conflict with Afghanistan escalates
Israeli air strike on Gaza kills four, including child and pregnant woman
Three Iranian women footballers reverse asylum bid, set to return home from Australia
Japan sets high bar for sending warships to protect Gulf oil route
Israel kills two Palestinian children, parents in occupied West Bank