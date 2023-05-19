Debt limit talks have come to an abrupt standstill after Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said it's time to "pause" negotiations, and a White House official acknowledged there are "real differences" making further discussions difficult.

McCarthy said on Friday resolution to the standoff is "easy," if only Democratic President Joe Biden's team would agree to some spending cuts Republicans are demanding.

Democrats staunchly oppose the steep reductions Republicans have put on the table as potentially harmful to Americans. It is unclear when negotiations would resume, though talks could pick up again over the weekend.

"We’ve got to get movement by the White House and we don’t have any movement yet," McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters at the Capitol. "So, yeah, we’ve got to pause."

A White House official who was granted anonymity on Friday to discuss the private conversations said there are "real differences" between the parties on the budget issues and further "talks will be difficult."

The official added that the president's team is working hard towards a "reasonable bipartisan solution" that can pass both the House a nd the Senate.

Biden's administration is racing to strike a deal with Republicans led by McCarthy as the nation careens toward a potentially catastrophic debt default if the government fails to increase the borrowing limit, now at $31 trillion, to keep paying the nation's bills.