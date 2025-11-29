CLIMATE
2 min read
Dozens missing as deadly floods, landslides wreak havoc in Indonesia’s Sumatra
Many areas are still inaccessible as authorities fear the death toll may rise.
Dozens missing as deadly floods, landslides wreak havoc in Indonesia’s Sumatra
Many affected areas are still inaccessible, and authorities are concerned that the death toll could rise. / AP
November 29, 2025

Severe floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra have killed at least 303 people, with another 279 missing, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNBP) said.

BNBP head Suharyanto said on Saturday that so far, 166 people have died in North Sumatra, with 143 still missing, Kompas TV reported.

While 47 deaths and 51 people are reportedly missing from Aceh, another 90 people lost their lives, while 85 are missing in West Sumatra.

BNPB chief Suharyanto said North Sumatra has been the most heavily affected province. While the disaster response is on its fourth day, search operations continue to be hindered by challenging terrain, access roads that are damaged and adverse weather conditions.

The National Disaster Management Agency (BNBP) chief Suharyanto said earlier that North Sumatra has been the most heavily affected province. While the disaster response is on its fourth day, search operations continue to be hindered by challenging terrain, access roads that are damaged and adverse weather conditions.

Many affected areas are still inaccessible, and authorities are concerned that the death toll could rise.

“There are still locations we have not been able to access, where indications of additional victims are quite strong,” he warned.

RECOMMENDED

Search teams are operating on land and in the air, though difficult terrain is hindering the deployment of heavy machinery.

Communication with local authorities is ongoing to provide updates on casualties and address critical logistical needs.

Officials have urged regional governments to fast-track the setup of medical stations and public kitchens at the busiest evacuation centres.

Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions