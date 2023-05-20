Leaders from the Group of Seven [G7] nations will outline steps to help rein in risks from China while preserving economic ties, the White House has said, highlighting the difficult balancing act rich democracies face with Beijing.

US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders have gathered in the Japanese city of Hiroshima for a three-day summit that has put in sharp focus both the relationship with Beijing and the urgency of ending Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to arrive in Hiroshima on Saturday, as he seeks to drum up support for his country's efforts to counter the invasion by Russia.

The G7, composed of the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Canada, has been increasingly focussed, officials say, on managing what they see as considerable security risks with China while maintaining critical trade ties.

G7 leaders planned to outline steps to protect sensitive technology, including outbound investment measures, in their communique, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at a briefing in Hiroshima.

'De-risk, not decouple'