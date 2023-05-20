Authorities in the western Canadian province of Alberta battling devastating wildfires have closed 12 local parks ahead of the long holiday weekend, fearing fresh flames, officials said.

Alberta has declared a state of emergency and asked for foreign aid with more than 800,000 hectares of land destroyed in fires and thousands of people evacuated since the beginning of the month.

On Friday, there were 94 active forest fires in the province, 26 of which were out of control, according to officials.

The situation was also dire in neighbouring British Columbia, with 22 out-of-control fires and dozens of evacuation orders issued.

All of Alberta's 12 parks will be closed, state officials announced.

"As the province heads into a hot and dry May long weekend, the current wildfire situation in Alberta remains volatile," said Colin Blair with the Alberta Emergency Management Agency.

"It is critical that all Albertans remain vigilant and closely follow updates on the wildfire situation across the province."