BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
G7 adopts 'common set of tools' to counter China's economic power
The common strategy will emphasise the need to protect Western powers while avoiding outright confrontation with China, a top US official says.
G7 adopts 'common set of tools' to counter China's economic power
G7 includes Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.   / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
May 20, 2023

The G7 will agree on a "common set of tools" to combat economic "coercion" and limit the risk that high-tech exports to China undermine national security, a top US official said.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Saturday at the G7 summit in Hiroshima that the measures will focus on more resilient supply chains for G7 countries, which currently rely heavily on China in some sectors.

The agreement will also include "steps to protect sensitive technology, like export controls and outbound investment measures", he added.

Sullivan said that past differences between the United States and the European Union countries on how to deal with China have largely faded.

The common strategy will emphasise the need to protect Western powers while avoiding outright confrontation with China, he said.

RelatedUkraine's Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit in Hiroshima

'Intensive' diplomacy

RECOMMENDED

"G7 leaders will also come out today with a statement on our shared approach, our aligned approach when it comes to the People's Republic of China," he said.

"You will find the China language to be totally straightforward. It is not hostile or gratuitous. It is just direct and candid and there are key elements right from the top of that language that speaks to the desire for stable relations with China and the desire to work together on issues of mutual interest," Sullivan said.

"It also spells out our concerns, but those concerns are well known to China. So there should be nothing about it from the point of view of a surprise."

Sullivan said "intensive" diplomacy since US President Joe Biden took office in January 2021 has resulted in G7 "alignment" on the issue.

"The last two and a half years I think that has resulted in a convergence that we did not see several years ago on the key issues. But it is not a cartoonish or one-dimensional policy. It is a multi-dimensional, complex policy for a complex relationship with a really important country," he said.

RelatedChina unveils Central Asia development plan as Xi hosts regional allies
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal