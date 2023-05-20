WORLD
3 MIN READ
Taiwan vows to keep 'status quo' on cross-strait relations
China, which considers Taiwan as its own, has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure to force the island to accept Chinese sovereignty since Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016.
Taiwan vows to keep 'status quo' on cross-strait relations
Beijing has said any move by Taiwan towards a formal declaration of independence would prompt a military response. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Rabiul Islam
May 20, 2023

Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen has vowed to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait in the face of increased military pressure from China, saying that "war is not an option".

"In the face of China's civil attacks and military threats, the people of Taiwan are calm and not aggressive, rational and not provocative," she said on Saturday, marking the seventh anniversary of her governance.

Under Tsai's two terms, the self-ruled island has seen stepped-up warplanes and sea incursions from China - which claims Taiwan as its territory to be claimed one day, by force if necessary.

"War is not an option, and neither party can unilaterally change the status quo in a non-peaceful manner," she said.

Tsai - who rejects that Taiwan is a part of China - said that during her tenure, residents have shown the world "Taiwan's determination to defend itself".

Her speech comes as Taiwan gears up for its next presidential election, to be held on January 2024.

RelatedUS defence contractors pledge deeper cooperation with Taiwan

'Sovereign country'

RECOMMENDED

Due to the democratic island's term limits, 66-year-old Tsai will not be standing for election.

Vice President William Lai has been chosen as the presidential candidate for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

He has been far more outspoken about independence than Tsai, saying in January that he considers Taiwan to already be a "sovereign country".

He will be facing off with the popular mayor of New Taipei City, Hou Yu-ih.

The 65-year-old former police chief was announced as the candidate for Taiwan's main opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) - which traditionally favours warmer ties with China.

Beijing has said any move by Taiwan towards a formal declaration of independence would prompt a military response.

RelatedDozens of Chinese combat jets including 'scorpion' drone circle Taiwan
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal