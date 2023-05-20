Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen has vowed to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait in the face of increased military pressure from China, saying that "war is not an option".

"In the face of China's civil attacks and military threats, the people of Taiwan are calm and not aggressive, rational and not provocative," she said on Saturday, marking the seventh anniversary of her governance.

Under Tsai's two terms, the self-ruled island has seen stepped-up warplanes and sea incursions from China - which claims Taiwan as its territory to be claimed one day, by force if necessary.

"War is not an option, and neither party can unilaterally change the status quo in a non-peaceful manner," she said.

Tsai - who rejects that Taiwan is a part of China - said that during her tenure, residents have shown the world "Taiwan's determination to defend itself".

Her speech comes as Taiwan gears up for its next presidential election, to be held on January 2024.

'Sovereign country'