CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Turkish director Ceylan returns to Cannes with 'Kuru Otlar Ustune'
Nuri Bilge Ceylan's latest drama is among films to vie for prestigious award Palme d’Or.
Turkish director Ceylan returns to Cannes with 'Kuru Otlar Ustune'
Ceylan’s latest drama focuses on the story of a young teacher who hopes to be appointed to the Turkish metropolis Istanbul after his mandatory duty at a small village in eastern Türkiye. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
May 20, 2023

Türkiye's award-winning director Nuri Bilge Ceylan is back to the Cannes Film Festival this year with his latest drama "Kuru Otlar Ustune" (About Dry Grasses), the organisers have announced.

Ceylan’s latest drama focuses on the story of a young teacher who hopes to be appointed to the Turkish metropolis Istanbul after his mandatory duty at a small village in eastern Türkiye.

British director Ken Loach, American Wes Anderson, French Catherine Breillat, German Wim Wenders, Japanese Kore-eda Hirokazu, and Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki are among other film directors whose films will be vying at the 76th edition of the festival which will be held on May 16-27.

In 2014, Ceylan won the Palme d’Or at Cannes. In 2009, he was a member of the main competition jury at Cannes.

Festival's President Iris Knobloch, who took over the post last year from Pierre Lescure, and festival's artistic director Thierry Fremaux announced the lineup during a news conference in Paris.

RECOMMENDED

The festival’s opening film Jeanne du Barry, starring Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, was directed by French actress and filmmaker Maiwenn.

Meanwhile, Turkish broadcaster TRT said in a statement that three films that it supported have been selected for competition in the festival.

Among them are Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses, Austrian award-winning director Jessica Hausner's Club Zero, and Italian director’s Alice Rohrwacher, it added.

RelatedCinema's biggest showcase: What to expect at the Cannes Film Festival 2023
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal