WORLD
2 MIN READ
UNESCO's draft resolution on discrimination includes term Islamophobia
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan expresses support for the inclusion of the term, calling it a positive step for Muslim communities and humanity.
UNESCO's draft resolution on discrimination includes term Islamophobia
Pasted signs reading "Stop Islamophobia" and "I'm Muslim don't panic" are seen under an anti-Islam graffiti during a protest in Brussels. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
May 20, 2023

The inclusion of the term Islamophobia in a UNESCO draft resolution on discrimination and racism is a positive step for all Muslim communities and humanity at large, Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan has said.

The Turkish first lady in a tweet on Friday said the development, which was made possible at the initiative of Türkiye, is "promising" and will "undoubtedly accelerate the fight against crimes committed openly against our religion".

"I hope that justice and tolerance will prevail in an environment where countries that are seen as the centres of democracy and freedom remain silent against the rising hatred and discrimination," she added.​​​​​​​

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye's President Erdogan has repeatedly denounced discrimination against vulnerable people globally, often stressing that "Islamophobia" is not only an issue for Muslims but it should also be for all people around the world.

Speaking through a video message during the 2nd International Media and Islamophobia Forum in Ankara last year, the Turkish president said anti-Muslim sentiments were continuing to spread like a plague in Western countries.

"Anti-Muslim hatred is poisoning all segments of society, from people on the street to politicians, workers, and civil servants," he said. "The atmosphere of hatred promoted by irresponsible media negatively affects Muslims as well as millions of people with different languages, religions, origins and cultures."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal