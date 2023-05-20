A tourist plane has crashed in a mountainous area of western Switzerland, reportedly leaving several people dead.

Regional police confirmed Saturday that a plane had crashed near Les Ponts-de-Martel in the Swiss canton of Neuchatel, but did not immediately provide more details.

According to media reports, several people died in the crash, which is said to have happened around 10:20 AM (0820 GMT) in a steep and forested area in the Neuchatel Mountains.