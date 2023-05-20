WORLD
Tourist plane crashes in Switzerland, several reported dead
Regional police confirms a plane crashed near Les Ponts-De-Martel in the Swiss canton of Neuchatel.
A Swiss police helicopter during surveillance. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
May 20, 2023

A tourist plane has crashed in a mountainous area of western Switzerland, reportedly leaving several people dead.

Regional police confirmed Saturday that a plane had crashed near Les Ponts-de-Martel in the Swiss canton of Neuchatel, but did not immediately provide more details.

According to media reports, several people died in the crash, which is said to have happened around 10:20 AM (0820 GMT) in a steep and forested area in the Neuchatel Mountains.

Police said they would hold off on providing information on the plane that crashed, how many people who had been onboard and how many who may have perished or been injured until their families had been informed of the accident.

Rescue services and police are at the scene of the wreckage, and authorities have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, the RTN broadcaster reported.

