At least twelve civilians have been killed in an attack by suspected militants in an area of western Burkina Faso bordering Mali, a local official and residents told AFP news agency.

The attack on Saturday was the latest in a series of similar recent militant offensives which a week ago led the government to extend a state of emergency across most of the West African nation for another six months.

The village of Kie was attacked by "unidentified armed individuals on Friday evening", a local official said on the condition of anonymity, reporting that at least a dozen people were killed.

Local residents also confirmed the attack.

The attackers came in "large numbers (and) surrounded the village", said one resident, who added that some homes were set on fire.

The latest attack adds to a bloody week for the landlocked Sahel state, which is struggling with a militant insurgency that swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015.

Around 20 people were killed in a series of raids Thursday on villages in the country's troubled north, sources said.

And there were reports Friday that another 20 people had been killed in separate attacks in eastern Burkina Faso.

Armed men on Monday raided the village of Kaongo in the southeastern province of Koulpelogo, killing at least 11 people including two women and children.

Two days later the neighbouring village of Bilguimdoure was targeted, "leaving around 10 dead", a local official said.