Thousands of Israelis have protested against contentious plans by their hardline and far-right government to amend the judiciary, as the protest campaign show no signs of abating nearly five months on.

The main protest took place in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Israel's economic hub on the Mediterranean, with smaller other rallies across the country.

Protests garnered lower attendance last Saturday as a truce between Israel and Islamic Jihad movement in besieged Gaza officially came into effect, ending a five-day fighting which was the worst episode of cross-fence fire since a 10-day war in 2021.

Protests seemed to have been invigorated, with Hebrew media estimating some 90,000-100,000 in attendance.

The protesters want the plans proposed by the most hardline government in Israel’s history to be scrapped rather than delayed, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in March.

Earlier this week, Israel's president hosted representatives of the government and opposition parties for talks about the legal changes as parties tried to reach a compromise.

The plans plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises, ripping open longstanding societal rifts and creating new ones.