Manchester City have been confirmed as Premier League champions for the fifth time in six seasons without even having to kick a ball after second-placed Arsenal's challenge ended in defeat away at Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal, who enjoyed an eight-point lead over City as recently as mid-March, needed at least a point to stay mathematically in the hunt, but went down 1-0 on Saturday.

City, who host Chelsea on Sunday after which they will be presented with the trophy, have 85 points with three games to play, while Arsenal are on 81 with one game left.

It is City's seventh Premier League title since they were bought by Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2008 and they are now just two wins away from completing a treble only previously achieved by Manchester United in 1999.

City face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3 and a week later take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final — starting big favourites in both games.

Manager Pep Guardiola has now won a total of 12 trophies since being hired by City in 2016.

Since losing to Tottenham Hotspur on February 5, The Citizens have taken 40 points from the next 42 on offer and have 11 successive league games, beating Arsenal comprehensively home and away.

City have now joined an elite group of clubs to win three successive English top-flight titles, with Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United the only others.

'Very special'