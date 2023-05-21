Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir has entered the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

Ben-Gvir entered the Al Aqsa Mosque's Haram al-Sharif area early on Sunday morning with special guards and under the protection of the Israeli forces.

In his video message from the courtyard of Al Aqsa, he claimed Israel's ownership of the complex and said threats from Hamas make no sense.

"We own Jerusalem and all the land of Israel."

This was the second time he entered the complex since taking office as national security minister in the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last December.