May 21, 2023

Vakifbank Istanbul came out on top in an all-Turkish final on Saturday to win the 2023 CEV Women’s Champions League.

Vakifbank defeated Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbul 3-1 to secure their sixth title.

Italian star Paola Egonu put on a stellar display in her final game for the club, racking up 40 points as Vakifbank clinched the game 27-25, 25-1 7, 23-25, 25-17.

Turkish volleyball teams have now won the title eight times: VakifBank in 2011, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2022 and 2023, Fenerbahce in 2012, and Eczacibasi in 2015.

