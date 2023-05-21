WORLD
2 MIN READ
Voting begins in Greece's general elections
Almost 10M voters expected to vote in tightly fought ballot unlikely to see any clear winners
Voting begins in Greece's general elections
Greece holds parliamentary election [Photo: Reuters] / Reuters
Shereena QaziShereena Qazi
May 21, 2023

Greece started going to the polls in a parliamentary election on Sunday unlikely to see any clear winners.

According to the latest opinion polls, the ruling conservative New Democracy party is ahead, with left-wing Syriza coming second.

However, it is unlikely that either party will get an outright majority.

A second round is expected in July if the country's elected parties fail to form a coalition.

RECOMMENDED

Around 9.8 million voters are registered to take part in the elections, of which almost 400,000 will be casting their ballots for the first time.

Citizens who reached the age of 17, estimated to be 112,000, will also be able to vote.

Thirty-six political parties are participating in the election.

The first exit poll is expected to be released at around 8 p.m. local time (1800GMT), while polls will close an hour before that.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal